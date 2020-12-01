The U.S. Justice Department has not found evidence of election fraud that could change the result of the 2020 election, Attorney General Bill Barr told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Barr said that US attorneys and FBI agents have been looking into specific complaints and other information they have received, but have found nothing that would change the outcome of the election.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP.

Barr’s comments reinforce what other election officials have been saying about there being no evidence of voter fraud, including President Donald Trump’s former head of cybersecurity, Christopher Krebs, who was fired two weeks ago after debunking claims of fraud.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani issued a statement.

“With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation,” Giuliani said. “We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined. We have many witnesses swearing under oath they saw crimes being committed in connection with voter fraud. As far as we know, not a single one has been interviewed by the DOJ. The Justice Department also hasn’t audited any voting machines or used their subpoena powers to determine the truth.”

Trump continues to tweet baseless allegation fraud.