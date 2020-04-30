Operation Stand Down has cancelled their Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial scheduled at Fort Adams from May 22nd-25th. The event is the latest Newport event to fall victim of the coronavirus pandemic after Raimondo canceled the Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals on Wednesday.

“These events have such a deep meaning and impact to so many Rhode Islanders and it is with deep remorse that we are canceling the Memorial. It is our intention that we will return to the park with the display on Memorial Day Weekend of 2021,” said Dee DeQuattro, founder of the Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial and OSDRI Development Director.

“The past few months have been difficult for many members of the community who are struggling with the restrictions caused by COVID-19,” she said. “Many sacrifices have been made throughout our state and country but most do not compare to the sacrifice made by our nation’s heroes who laid down their lives in service of our nation.”

Those who bought tickets can choose to be refunded or have the contribution applied toward next year’s event.