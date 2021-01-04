Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger suggested Monday in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the Fulton County District Attorney could launch a criminal probe into his leaked weekend phone call with President Donald Trump in which Trump pressed Raffensperger “to find” enough votes for him to win the state.

Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger tells @GStephanopoulos that the data Pres. Trump cited to him throughout an hour-long phone call Saturday to claim there was rampant voter fraud in the state’s presidential election “is just plain wrong.” https://t.co/rCKKVu2l1N pic.twitter.com/elklrk5WET — ABC News (@ABC) January 4, 2021

Fani Willis, the Fulton county district attorney, pledged to fairly investigate Trump if a case involving his phone call to Brad Raffensperger is referred to her office.

“Like many Americans, I have found the news reports about the President’s telephone call with the Georgia Secretary of State disturbing. It is my understanding from news reports that a member of the State Election Board has requested that the Secretary’s Elections Division investigate the call, after which the Board can refer the case to my office and the state Attorney General,” Willis said in a statement. “As I promised Fulton County voters last year, as District Attorney, I will enforce the law without fear or favor. Anyone who commits a felony violation of Georgia law in my jurisdiction will be held accountable. Once the investigation is complete, this matter, like all matters, will be handled by our office based on the facts and the law.”

On Monday, Raffensperger declined to say whether he personally found Trump’s requests in their conversation to be lawful.

“I’m not a lawyer. All I know is that we’re going to follow the law, follow the process,” he said. “Truth matters. And we’ve been fighting these rumors for the last two months.”

One possible charge the office could bring is criminal solicitation to commit election fraud.