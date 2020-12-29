‘Ker Arvor’ at 275 Harrison Avenue has sold for $7,285,000. Kate Leonard and Kendra Toppa of Lila Delman jointly represented the seller. The buyers were represented by Kate Kirby Greenman and Michelle Kirby of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks one of the top five sales in Newport this year, and one of the top ten sales statewide.

Kate Leonard and Kendra Toppa are both recognized as two of Newport’s top ten sales associates, across all brokerages.

“‘Ker Arvor’ sits on over nine private acres in Newport. It was lovingly restored by this seller and has been noted as one of the grandest and most elegant estates in Newport,” said Kate Leonard. “It has been sold to a family that appreciates its beauty and will continue the stewardship of the property.”

Steeped in history, ‘Ker Arvor’ is an exceptional estate located off of Ocean Drive, near Newport Country Club. Built in 1931 by renowned New York architects Clinton & Russell, the French 18th century neoclassical home was modeled after ‘La Lanterne’ (1787) at Versailles. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“Buyer confidence has remained strong and steady throughout this unprecedented year evidenced by the sale of several important Newport estates,” said Kendra Toppa. “Newport’s raw beauty, vibrant downtown waterfront area and unique cultural experiences continues to appeal to those who appreciate an exceptional quality of life.”