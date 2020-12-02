Former national security adviser Michael Flynn of Middletown, RI retweeted a press release Tuesday calling on President Donald Trump to temporarily suspend the U.S. Constitution, declare martial law and order the military to oversee a national re-vote for the 2020 presidential election.

The release cited President Abraham Lincoln’s suspension of Habeas Corpus during the Civil War as precedent, adding: “Then, as now, a President with courage and determination was needed to preserve the Union.”

If the president doesn’t declare martial law, the statement retweeted by Flynn warns, “we will also have no other choice but to take matters into our own hands and defend our rights on our own.”

“Freedom never kneels except for God,” Flynn tweeted.

The release said Trump must be prepared to act as former President Abraham Lincoln did at the onset of the Civil War in the early 1860s, including:

Ordering “hundreds of Northern newspapers that spoke against him to be shut down and their owners and editors arrested.”

Ordering the arrest of an Ohio congressman “for the crime of speaking out against him.”

Signing an arrest warrant for the then-Chief Justice of the Supreme Court who ruled that Lincoln had illegally suspended the Writ of Habeas Corpus.

Ordering the arrest of thousands of Maryland citizens “for the crime of ‘suspected Southern sympathies,”‘ some of whom were held in military prisons without trial for years.

“Many will object to these actions, as they did in Lincoln’s day, but we assure you that We the People understand that no less action will suffice to prevent the loss of our Constitutional right to vote and preserve our Republic,” the letter stated.

The release warns, “Without a fair vote, we fear, with good reason, the threat of a shooting civil war is imminent. Gun sales are at an all time high and 40% are first time gun owners looking to defend themselves, their property, and their rights. Therefore, Mr. President you must act now before there is no peaceful way left to preserve our Union.”

Flynn received a presidential pardon last week for his conviction for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia in 2017.