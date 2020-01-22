Lost your password?

January 22, 2020 is a day that will go down in infamy. I can only imagine that this is what the world was like the day JFK was assassinated. Mr. Peanut is dead at the age of 104.

Don’t believe me? His estate made the announcement earlier today.

 

And they shared the horrifying video. (NSFW)

 

The question on everyone’s minds today is ‘what did he have on the Clintons?’

Rest in Peace you beautiful legume.

PS – I’ll be drowning my sorrows tonight drinking Newport Crafts and eating Buck-a-Shuck Raw Bar at Tavern on Broadway if anyone wants to join me.

