January 22, 2020 is a day that will go down in infamy. I can only imagine that this is what the world was like the day JFK was assassinated. Mr. Peanut is dead at the age of 104.

Don’t believe me? His estate made the announcement earlier today.

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

And they shared the horrifying video. (NSFW)

We’re devastated to confirm that Mr. Peanut is gone. He died doing what he did best – having people’s backs when they needed him most. #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/12PyWYJB7J — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

The question on everyone’s minds today is ‘what did he have on the Clintons?’

Rest in Peace you beautiful legume.

PS – I’ll be drowning my sorrows tonight drinking Newport Crafts and eating Buck-a-Shuck Raw Bar at Tavern on Broadway if anyone wants to join me.