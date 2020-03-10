There will be dancing from Broadway to Thames Street and beyond!

The Newport City Council voted Tuesday night to allow the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade to continue.

The council voted 4-3 against revoking the permit for the parade.

Councilor Leonard, Councilor Napolitano, and Councilor Ceglie, and Mayor Bova, who seemed to change her position mid meeting, all voted in support of the parade.

Councilor McLaughlin, Councilor McCalla and Councilor Taylor voted to cancel the parade.

City Council members urged attendees to be vigilant in helping to stop the spread of germs, and to stay home if they possess any underlying health concerns or have had any contact with individuals experiencing flu-like or respiratory symptoms.

In addition to the parade, the City’s family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day celebration at The Martin Recreation Center, or The Hut, will also proceed as planned. Parents and families are urged to pay attention to potential symptoms associated with the flu and stay home if they’ve been in contact with anyone from areas with community transmission of COVID-19 or close contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19.







While the risk to Newport remains low, in light of the rapidly evolving situation and out of deference to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on mass gathering events, City officials continue to stress the need to remain vigilant in helping to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“As a City, our top priority is providing for a safe and healthy place to live, work and play, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation and will be taking extra steps on parade day to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the city said in a statement. “We’re also encouraging all Newport residents to follow preventative measures to avoid illness, such as washing hands frequently, staying home if you are feeling sick, and sanitizing surfaces such as door handles and countertops with regular household cleaners and wipes.”

Individuals with underlying health conditions, or who have regular interactions with at-risk populations such as the elderly or hospitalized are also strongly encouraged to forego this year’s festivities.

Under State law, the Rhode Island Department of Health serves as the lead agency for responding to all public health emergencies, and Newport is committed to doing their part to ensure that the State’s response is as effective as possible.

On Monday night we erroneously reported that the parade was canceled after receiving an email that Mayor Bova sent to council members advising them that the parade was going to be canceled after a recommendation from the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Tavern on Broadway will host their Irish Breakfast from 10am – 1pm with drink specials running all day. The Irish punk/rock n roll band The O’Tooles will play from 1pm till 4pm. (no cover)

La Forge Casino Restaurant will have their St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Saturday with Guinness, Corned Beef Hash & Cabbage, and Dave Manuel will be on the piano playing some Irish tunes! (no cover)

And on Sunday, La Forge will have their legendary Irish Lunch Buffet with live Irish music.

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina will host Comanchero on Saturday from 6-9pm.

The Deck Restaurant on Waites Wharf will host their St. Patrick’s Party on Saturday with Those Guys outside under the tent for an afternoon of great live music and shenanigans!

Dockside will open at 11am and has live music from Never in Vegas, The Complaints and DJ Face.

Newport Blues Cafe will have live music with Felix Brown, 7 Day Weekend and Fast Times. Doors open at 10am and they’ll be going big until 1am. ($20 cover)

“Parade or no parade, we were celebrating no matter what, ” said Tavern on Broadway owner Jim Blumel. “We’re going full throttle and we’ve been disinfecting Tavern since the beginning of the outbreak.”

La Forge put out a statement regarding their efforts.

“La Forge cares about your safety and well-being during the spread of the coronavirus. We personally want to make you aware of La Forge’s efforts that are underway amid the growing concerns around the coronavirus,” the statement said. “Please note that we will have hand sanitizer at the front door and have increased the frequency of our sanitation protocols. We encourage you to wash your hands every 2-4 hours and avoid touching your face.”