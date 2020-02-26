The Newport Dinner Cruise, Newport’s ONLY on the water dining experience, is returning for the 2020 Summer Season.

With all that’s happening on Newport Harbor this summer, enjoy the view from the water while indulging in some of the best local food the island has to offer!

Tickets are now on-sale for dining aboard the Mermaid Star. The boat cruises thru Historic Newport Harbor and Narragansett Bay kicking off in May 2020.

Cruising availability starts May 1st with dining cruises running through the end of October.

Space is limited to allow for the best service and to allow everyone to take in the only 360-degree water view while dining on local fresh seasonal dishes. Visit www.newportdinnercruise.com to get your Newport Dinner Cruise tickets now!

DON’T MISS THE BOAT!