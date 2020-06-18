Newport Polo continues this Saturday, June 20 at 5pm in the Newport International Polo Series.

The players are primed, the field is in mint condition and the forecast is ideal for a 6-chukker Father’s Day special.

Safety being a top priority, RI State approved COVID-19 safety measures are in effect at the polo grounds this season including online sales, masks required when not seated, social distancing and greatly reduced capacity.

Dating back to 1876, the polo matches are one of Newport’s grandest & most popular traditions, a living legacy from the Gilded Age, and open to the public. Spectator audiences enjoy the contests and festive atmosphere at the picturesque polo grounds, on the 140-year old, restored acreage of historic Glen Farm, where the home team – Newport/USA – meets challengers each season from around the world and as well as teams representing major US cities.

The Polo Series is scheduled to continue for the next 15 weeks, every Saturday in June through September. The schedule of teams is subject to change, per State mandates in effect on international travel and Adult Sports competition.

Newport Polo’s unique spectator experience involves Tailgating in a system of assigned seating at its exhibition venue that it developed several years ago on its proprietary website & box office, which provides online reservations for parking spaces around the polo field from which to observe the polo match. Those parking spaces are now separated by safe social distancing to a limited capacity which is a modest subset of its regular audience, to comply with COVID-19 safety measures that have been approved by the State of Rhode Island. The venue also has an outdoor seating Pavilion that has been revised to comply with the State’s guidelines for outdoor seating with wait service.

Minutes from downtown Newport, the International Polo Grounds are located at historic Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane (off of Rte. 138) in Portsmouth, RI.