In light of the Newport City Council cancelling the 64th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, do you still plan on celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Newport?

Tavern on Broadway, La Forge Restaurant, Gurney’s, Dockside and The Deck will all soldier on and will hold their scheduled St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on Saturday, March 14th.

Tavern on Broadway will host their Irish Breakfast from 10am – 1pm with drink specials running all day. The Irish punk/rock n roll band The O’Tooles will play from 1pm till 4pm. (no cover)

La Forge Casino Restaurant will still have their St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Saturday with Guinness, Corned Beef Hash & Cabbage, and Dave Manuel will be on the piano playing some Irish tunes! (no cover)

And on Sunday, La Forge will have their legendary Irish Lunch Buffet with live Irish music.

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina will have Brian Scott playing on Saturday from 5-8pm

The Deck Restaurant on Waites Wharf will still host their St. Patrick’s Party on Saturday with Those Guys outside under the tent for an afternoon of great live music and shenanigans!

Dockside will open at 11am and has live music from Never in Vegas, The Complaints and DJ Face.

Newport Blues Cafe will still have live music with Felix Brown, 7 Day Weekend and Fast Times. Doors open at 10am and they’ll be going big until 1am. ($20 cover)

“We are celebrating the parade as if it was happening, ” said Tavern on Broadway owner Jim Blumel. “We’re going full throttle and we have implemented aggressive new sanitation procedures to address the health and safety of our customers.”

La Forge put out a statement regarding their efforts.

“La Forge cares about your safety and well-being during the spread of the coronavirus. We personally want to make you aware of La Forge’s efforts that are underway amid the growing concerns around the coronavirus,” the statement said. “Please note that we will have hand sanitizer at the front door and have increased the frequency of our sanitation protocols. We encourage you to wash your hands every 2-4 hours and avoid touching your face.”

Jim Quinn from the Newport Blues Cafe weighed in.

“Newport St. Patrick’s Parade Day is the day we all look forward too after a long Winter, and especially with us only being there for another 3 weeks. We’re hoping people will still come out and celebrate the day, said Quinn. “We certainly understand the concern but with the parade being an open air event and the virus affecting a more senior population, we really didn’t think it would be canceled, especially with NYC still moving forward with theirs. With all that we’ve heard and read this really seems to add to the hysteria surrounding the virus adding more to a panic situation when the major precautions seem to be proper hygiene and sanitation. Happy Parade Day That Wasn’t 2020 , hope to see you there.”