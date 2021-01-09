Fifty-seven percent of Americans want Republican President Donald Trump removed immediately from office after he encouraged the violent protest on the U.S. Capol that left five dead, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The poll, conducted on Thursday and Friday, showed that 70% of Trump voters opposed the rioters who broke into the Capitol while lawmakers were meeting to certify the election victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to introduce second impeachment charges on Monday against Trump.

“If the President does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.