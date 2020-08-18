President Donald Trump has granted a full pardon for Susan B. Anthony on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which guarantees women’s suffrage in the United States.

The 19th Amendment states that “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” Congress passed it in 1919, and the amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920.

Anthony was arrested in 1872 for casting a ballot when women could not vote. Anthony was arrested, found guilty by an all-male jury and ordered to pay a fine of $100 for violating the law. Although she refused to pay the fine, the authorities declined to take further action.

“She was never pardoned. Did you know that? She was never pardoned,” Trump said. “What took so long?”

“She was guilty for voting,” Trump said, “and we’re going to be signing a full and complete pardon.”

Flanked by a group of women, Trump signed a proclamation commemorating the 100th anniversary of the amendment, which was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, giving women the right to vote.

“It was a monumental victory for equality for justice, and a monumental victory for America,” Trump said.

Trump announced his support for a bill last week that would create a monument in Washington to honor suffragists and the 19th amendment.