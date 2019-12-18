Gurney’s Newport has established itself as the place to be for all the hottest events in Newport, RI. From Questlove to Mark Ronson, to pop-up Folk & Jazz Fest sets, weekend cabana parties and heated igloos, Gurney’s knows how to do things right!

New Year’s Eve Package

Ring in 2020 with Gurney’s Newport’s New Year’s Eve Package. Book a minimum of two nights and receive exclusive VIP perks, including complimentary valet parking and two tickets to our New Year’s Eve celebration which includes a premium 5-hour hosted bar.

New Year’s Eve Party

Ring in 2020 at Gurney’s Newport for a New Year’s Eve Celebration you won’t want to miss! Spend the night at The Lounge & Firepit with DJ sets, enjoy hors d’ouevres and a hosted bar. Tickets are $105 plus tax and gratuity.

Ticket Link: https://nye2019newport.splashthat.com/

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Scarpetta

Indulge in a pre-fixe dinner at Scarpetta, with special holiday dishes and a chef’s selection of desserts.

5:00 – 7:00pm | 4-course prix-fixe | $95 per person

7:30 – 10:00pm | 5-course prix-fixe | $125 per person

For reservations, please email scarpetta@gurneysresorts.com or call 401.851.3325