Arthur J. Berluti, 63, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away at Miriam Hospital on July 15, 2020.

Arthur was born in Providence, RI, and was the son to the late Mario Berluti and Edna (LaNunion) Berluti.

Arthur is survived by his sister, Pamela Berluti, of Newport RI, his aunt Kathy Berluti, of Newport RI, his niece Katie Berluti-Mahoney, his nephew Chris Berluti, and many cousins.

Arthur was a well known Radio Announcer for WADK Newport. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus as well as a member of the Elks Lodge. Arthur loved all sports, especially when played by the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, or the Boston Bruins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mario and Edna Berluti.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 4:30-7:00 PM, at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Please understand that physical distancing and wearing face masks are required, and there may be a longer than usual waiting time to pay your respects to Arthur’s family.

Funeral services will be private.