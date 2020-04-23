Barbara J. Lalli, 87, of Newport, RI passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Daughter of the late Woodbury and Ida (Millham) Ring, Barbara was born January 9, 1933 at her home on Elm Street in The Point section of Newport, RI.

She is previously deceased by her soulmate, Joseph Lalli of Newport, her beloved husband of 65 years.

Barbara loved to reminisce about her childhood growing up on The Point, which consisted of numerous happy memories with family and friends. She attended kindergarten at the Calendar School, then went on to the Potter School on Elm St and the Mumford School. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1950. After marrying the love of her life, Joe, she continued to create many memories at her new home near the Big Pond in Newport. She was an amazing cook, wrote unforgettable letters and poems and brought nothing but joy and happiness to those around her.

Barbara is survived by her loving sister Audrey Kelly of Riverside, MO; her adoring brother Woodbury Ring (wife Anne) of Little Compton, RI; her two sons Joseph (wife Suzanne) of Middletown, RI, and Steven of Newport, RI (Annmarie Thibault); her grandchildren Gilda, Alexandra, Johanna, and Jay (wife Harlee); as well as several loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

From her children: Mom will always be remembered as the most loving and caring mother. She had great faith in God and will always be “our gift.”

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff from the 4th Tower at Newport Hospital, as well as all the staff at The Village House in Newport, RI for all of the compassionate and respectful care that Barbara received.

Thank you for all of your thoughts and prayers during this challenging time – God Bless you all!

The family would like to share one of Barbara’s favorite poems: Family Memories: A Family Is…People who love you, people who care, People who listen, people who share…Days that hold laughter, and fond souvenirs. Of memories cherished, down through the years…Joys that grow deeper, bonds that are strong, Love you can count on, a whole lifetime long!

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Hillside Charitable Organization, Inc. P.O. Box 594 Newport, RI 02840.

