Bertrand “Bert” was born on May 11, 1952 in Woonsocket, RI to the late Albert and Juliette (Auger) Duguay. He was the husband of Elizabeth (Lopes) Duguay. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage of 38 years.

Bert is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth “Liz” Lopes-Duguay, his brother Ben Duguay and wife Susan of Cumberland, RI and his sister Louise Doire of Charleston, SC. He also leaves 12 nieces and nephews, as well as 13 great-nieces and nephews and his beloved furr-ever feline, Pyewacket.

Bert was a 1970 graduate of Woonsocket High School where he excelled in baseball and track and attended Roger Williams College, Bristol, RI. He was active with the Newport Little League Baseball Organization for a short time.

Bertrand was the owner of Ebenezer Flagg Company, named one of Newport’s “Best Kept Secrets” located on Touro St, where he designed, cut & sewed elaborate custom flags.” His skills did not stop at flag making and design techniques, as he was also an avid golfer and was a member of Green Valley Country Club, Portsmouth, RI for many years.

Bert always enjoyed sports and was a dedicated New England Sports fan. His love for music led to learning to play the flute. Place a sheet of music in front of him and he could play the song on his flute on sight. He always looked forward to spending holidays with his grand nieces and nephews, especially playing Santa Claus. Bert enjoyed having a good time especially spending time with his golf buddies after a round of golf. After retirement, Bert always enjoyed spending time cooking and baking.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM. This service will be live streamed at www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/Bertrand-Duguay

The family and friends of Bertrand are mourning his passing. The current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to his family and show your support. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on a digital guest book at www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/Bertrand-Duguay

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in memory of Bert Duguay to the Potters League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.