Carole Anne (Freeman) Mendes, 74, of Portsmouth Rhode Island, passed away on December 18, 2020. Carole was born November 9, 1946 in Newport Rhode Island to the late Harold D. Freeman and Claire F. (Heller) Freeman. Carole was the wife of Manuel (Mel) E. Mendes for 36 years.

Carol attended Saint Clare’s Kindergarten, Hazard Memorial School and was a 1964 graduate of Saint Catherine’s Academy. She attended Newport Hospital School of Nursing, graduating with her RN in 1967. She went on to attend Salve Regina University and received a BS in Nursing in 1972 followed by a Master’s degree in Health Services Administration.

Carole enjoyed a long career with many roles in the field of nursing including clinical nursing, nursing education, and nursing administration at Newport Hospital. She also taught nursing at the Second Technical Day Adult Education Program in Newport. Later, she began a second career as a school nurse teacher with the Newport County Special Education Program, nurturing many special needs students.

In retirement, Carole and Mel enjoyed traveling the country, as well as Europe and the Caribbean. She and Mel loved to travel to Florida and made many visits, some with family and friends, to “the happiest place on earth”, Disney World.

Carol also did extensive research into her paternal grandfather’s Heller family genealogy, tracing her ancestry back to the mid 1500s in Germany. One of her proudest accomplishments was becoming a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Aquidneck Island Chapter.

She was also a former board member of the Oakland Farm Condominium Association.

Carole is survived by her husband, Mel Mendes, brother, Stephen H. Freeman of Middletown, RI, sisters, Nancy A. Lalli (Peter) of Warwick RI and Diane T. Hammersmith (Harris), of West Greenwich RI, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 23 from 10 AM to 11 AM in Saint Mark’s Catholic Church, 60 Narragansett Ave., Jamestown, RI. Following visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM in the church. Masks and social distancing required.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital