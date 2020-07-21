Kathleen Elizabeth Lynch, 67 of Portsmouth, RI passed away on July 19, 2020 in the loving presence of her family. She was the loving wife of Kevin E. Lynch for 40 years. Kathleen was born in Newport on December 9, 1952 to Bernard and Lillian (Crowley) Kane. Kathleen is survived by her adoring children son Liam E. Lynch and wife Jamie (McMillan), daughters Kaitrin C. Lynch, and Mairead H. Lynch and husband Garrett Busic, and two grandchildren Piper and Miles Lynch. Additionally, she is survived by two sisters Merelyn Venancio (Jerry), Anne Roberts (Doyle) and a brother Michael Kane. She was preceded in death by her sister Margret Loeffler.

Kathleen graduated high school at Saint Catherine’s Academy in 1971. She was in the first class of women at Providence College and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology in 1975. Kathleen went on to receive her Masters in Special Education from Salve Regina University. She taught at Rogers High School and retired as the Department Head after 32 Years. Kathleen was a devout Catholic and a communicant at Saint Barnabas Church in Portsmouth. She was a proud member of Green Valley Country Club where her tasteful and well-appointed decorations at the annual Women’s Member Guest impressed area golfers. Kathleen could “Throw a Party”! The memories she created for neighborhood children at Christmas Eve and the 4th of July are legendary. Her acquisition and mastery of pyrotechnics provided her the moniker “Kaboom Kathy”. Kathy’s dedication to the teaching profession changed the lives of many students over her 32 years. Her gardening skills were impressive as she transformed the outdoors every spring into a colorful landscape. Kathy was a rabid fan of her beloved Red Sox and Patriots. The neighborhood would not dream of watching a Patriots telecast until Mrs. Lynch had her seat and her signature penalty flags in hand. She would drive to Fenway Park on a whim like she was going to Cumberland Farms for bread. Kathy will be most noted for her forensic dedication to the well-being of her family and friends. Her selfless acts of kindness were the norm. If you were Kathy Lynch’s friend it meant something special. Kathy was the epicenter of the family and her devotion to our happiness was unparalleled.

In memory of Kathleen take a page out of her book and perform a “Selfless Act of Kindness”.

Calling Hours will be held Friday, July 24 from 3:00 – 7:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport RI. A Mass of Christian burial will take place Saturday, July 25th at 9:30AM at St. Joseph’s Church, corner of Broadway & Mann Avenue, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown RI.