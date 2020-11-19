Susan Thomas Klapthor of Portsmouth, RI passed away in the comfort of her home on November 17, 2020 with her family by her side. She was 74 years old.

Sue was born in Newport, RI on October 30, 1946 to the late (Ret.) Lt. Colonel Charles G. Thomas and the late Minnie Berman Thomas. She was the wife of Ronald B. Klapthor for 47 years.

Sue graduated from Rogers High School in 1964 and from Bryant College (now Bryant University) in 1967 with an Associate’s Degree in Secretarial Sciences. Immediately following graduation, she moved to Boston to take a position as a legal secretary with the well-known law firm of Bingham, Dana & Gould. In 1972, Sue returned to Newport and continued her career with Corcoran, Peckham & Hayes. She also worked at various other law firms in Newport County until her retirement in 2017.

In her free time, Sue enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and her beloved cat, Montana. She enjoyed shopping trips, getting her hair and nails done, and watching the Food Network.

Besides her husband, Sue is survived by her son, Matthew B. Klapthor, of Portsmouth. She is also survived by her brother, David A. Thomas and his wife Lisa of Metuchen, NJ; her brothers in-law Joseph Rodrigues of Middletown, and David C. Klapthor and his wife Mary of Brockton, MA; her nieces Jodi L. Rodrigues, Hannah Thomas, and Jennifer Klapthor; and her nephews Gabriel Thomas, David R. Klapthor, Timothy Klapthor, and Brian Klapthor. She was predeceased by her sister in-law Linda Klapthor Rodrigues; her aunts Beatrice Berman Bazarsky, Esther Berman Smith; and her uncles Morris Berman and Max Berman.

Sue’s family would like to thank Dr. David Cunningham, Dr. Walter Roettinger, the Dialysis Center of Tiverton/American Renal Associates, Newport Hospital, and Beacon Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice for the exceptional care that they provided.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842 or to the Dialysis Center of Tiverton/American Renal Associates, 22 Hurst Lane, Tiverton, RI 02878.