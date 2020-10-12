William J. “Bill” McKay, 77, of Middletown, passed-away on October 8, 2020, in Middletown, surrounded by his family after a years-long battle with illness.

He was born on January 26, 1943, in Fall River, MA, to the late Francis McKay and the late Ann (Carreiro) McKay. Bill was the husband of Darleen (Deterra) McKay for the last 32 years.

Bill graduated from East Providence High School in 1961. He was a firefighter on the Newport Naval Base for 26 years, retiring as Captain in 1997. He was a member and former secretary of the International Association of Firefighters. Bill also coached Little League baseball and YMCA basketball. In his retirement, he enjoyed serving the Newport Community as a paraprofessional in the schools, a security guard for the Preservation Society of Newport County, a shuttle bus driver for Salve Regina and local hotels, and an unofficial tour guide and self-proclaimed authority on fine homes, estates, and hot dog stands of Newport and Bristol Counties. A kind-hearted and generous man, he will forever be remembered for his love of Doo Wop, his pride in his children and grandchildren, and his adoration for family. His affable persona and contagious laugh will be truly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Darleen; his son, Sean McKay and his wife Erin of Gloucester, MA, his son, Timothy McKay and his wife Julie currently residing in Italy; his step-children Terri Viveros of Coventry, Stacey Chabot and her husband Thomas of North Kingstown, Thomas Hughes and his wife Christine of Bristol; his siblings, Gail Desmond of Port Charlotte, FL, Ann Andrade of Portsmouth, Valerie Caswell of Bristol, Cindy McKay of Bristol, and Sharon Zompa of Lincoln; his grandchildren, Caroline, Liam, Finn, and Cormac McKay, Michael and Nickolas Viveros, Alexandra, Tyler, and Brinley Chabot, and Katie Hughes; his Aunt Uzelle Acciardo and his many loved nieces and nephews.

Due to the recent restrictions, the family will be holding private services for Bill with the hopes of having a public celebration of his life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged in Bill’s name to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007, the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.