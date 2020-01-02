NETFLIX
Jan. 1
Ghost Stories
Messiah
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
Spinning Out
The Circle
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Pan’s Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
Jan. 2
Sex, Explained: Limited Series
Thieves of the Wood
Jan. 3
Anne With an E
All the Freckles in the World
Jan. 4
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Jan. 8
Cheer
Jan. 10
AJ and the Queen
Giri/Haji
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4
The Inbestigators: Season 2
Medical Police
Scissor Seven
Until Dawn
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2
The Evil Dead
Jan. 12
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Jan. 13
The Healing Powers of Dude
Jan. 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
The Master
Jan. 15
Quien a hierro mata: Season 6
Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez
Big Fat Liar
Jan. 16
NiNoKuni
Steve Jobs
Jan. 17
Ares
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 2
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace
Vivir dos veces
Wer kann, der kann!
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Jan. 18
The Bling Ring
Jan. 20
Family Reunion: Part 2
Jan. 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
Word Party: Season 4
Jan. 22
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
Playing with Fire: Season 1
Jan. 23
The Ghost Bride
October Faction
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1/Part 2
The Queen
Jan. 24
A Sun
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3
The Ranch: The Final Season
Rise of Empires: Ottoman
Jan. 26
Vir Das: For India
Jan. 27
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
Jan. 28
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo
Jan. 29
Frères Ennemis
Next In Fashion
Night on Earth
Omniscient
Jan. 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
The Stranger
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
Jan. 31
37 Seconds
BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)
Diablero: Season 2
I Am a Killer: Season 2
Luna Nera
Ragnarok
American Assassin
HULU
Jan. 1
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
The Curse of Oak Island (Seasons 2 to 3 and Season 6)
Jan. 5
Black Clover (Season 1)
Jan. 6
Conan the Barbarian
The Art of Self Defense
Jan. 7
Manifest (Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere)
Jan. 8
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Jan. 10
Homeland (Seasons 6 and 7)
Jan. 11
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere)
Jan. 13
Lodge 49 (Season 2)
Jan. 17
Endlings (Season 1 Premiere)
The Skeleton Twins
Jan. 19
Life, Animated Justified
Jan. 20
The Detour (Season 4)
Honeyland
9-1-1: Lone Star (Series Premiere)
Jan. 22
Chopped (Seasons 32 to 35)
Dr. Pimple Popper (Season 2)
House Hunters (Seasons 111 to 117)
House Hunters International (Seasons 113 to 115)
Puppy Bowl (Seasons 14 and 15)
Jan. 24
Tokyo Ghoul (Season 3B)
Shrill (Season 2 Premiere)
January 27
Luce
AMAZON
Jan. 1
Amores Perros
Arbitrage
Captivity
Cinderfella
The Conspirator
Crisscross
Cube
Cube 2: Hypercube
Cube Zero
Dangerous Curves
Danny Collins
Dracula 3000
Drop Dead Sexy
Edge Of Darkness
Golden Gate
Gone
Kansas
Knowing
Last Rites
Mystery Team
P2
Pi
Sherlock Holmes
Shy People
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Swimming with Sharks
The Bellboy
The Final Cut
The Good Guy
The Goonies
The Patsy
The Pom Pom Girls
The Possession
The Tenant
Unforgettable
Jan. 3
Midsommar
Bug Diaries: Season 1B
James May: Our Man In Japan: Season 1
Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper
Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning
Jan. 5
10 Minutes Gone
Jan. 6
Conan the Barbarian
Jan. 8
American Dreamer
Midnight Sun
Jan. 9
Meet Wally Sparks
Jan. 10
The Wedding Year
Jan. 17
The Skeleton Twins
Troop Zero
Just Add Magic: Mystery City: Season 1
Russell Peters: Deported
Rob Delaney: Jackie
Jan. 19
Miss Sloane
Jan. 23
The Prodigy
Jan. 30
Fighting with My Family
Jan. 31
All Or Nothing: CBF: Season 1
Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer: Season 1
HBO
Jan. 1
American Animals
Another Stakeout
Arthur
Arthur 2: On the Rocks
Casi Famoso (aka Almost Famous)
Cat People
College
Fast Five (Extended Version)
Filly Brown
Galaxy of Terror
Head Office
The Hitcher
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
Les Miserables
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mr. Holland’s Opus
Odd Jobs
The Odd Couple II
Rock the Kasbah
The Russia House
Scary Movie 3
Seventh Son
The Shooting
Shutter Island
Spanglish
Stakeout
Sweet Dreams
Switch
Teeth
The Thing About My Folks
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot
Vaca
Jan. 2
Breakthrough
Jan. 3
Niña errante (aka Wandering Girl)
Jan. 4
The Aftermath
Jan. 5
Tolkien
Jan. 6
Mamon, Series Premiere
Jan. 7
The Little Stranger
Jan.11
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Jan. 12
The Outsider, series premiere
Jan. 13
The New Pope, series premiere
Jan. 17
Tejano, 2018
Jan. 18
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Real Time with Bill Maher, season 18 premiere
Jan. 19
Avenue 5, series premiere
Curb Your Enthusiasm, season 10 premiere
Jan. 25
The Curse of La Llorona
DISNEY+
Jan. 1
America’s National Parks (Season 1)
Austin & Ally (Season 1-4)
Billy Dilley’s Super-Duper Subterranean Summer (Season 1)
Bugged (Short)
Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)
Cool Runnings
Dog: Impossible (Season 1)
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Season 8)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 7)
Dr. T, Lone Star Vet (Season 1)
Drain Alcatraz
Drain The Bermuda Triangle
Drain The Great Lakes
Drain The Ocean: WWII
Drain The Oceans (Season 2)
Drain The Sunken Pirate City
Drain The Titanic
El Materdor (Short)
First Class Chefs: Family Style (Season 1)
Hacksaw
Holes
Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – Battle Of The Bands
Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 2-3)
Marvel: 75 Years, From Pop To Pulp!
Moon Mater (Short)
Muppet Babies Show And Tell (Shorts) (Season 2-3)
One Strange Rock (Season 1)
Out There With Jack Randall (Season 1)
Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Season 1-2)
Red Tails
Rescue Squad Mater (Short)
Soy Luna (Season 1)
Spinning (Short)
Super Rhino (Short)
The Golden Touch (Short)
The Lodge (Season 1-2)
The Proud Family (Season 1-2)
The Super Hero Squad Show (Season 1-2)
Time Travel Mater (Short)
Tokyo Mater (Short)
Unidentified Flying Mater (Short)
Vaprinia Ghouls Girls Rock! (Shorts) (Season 1)
Wild Russia (Season 1)
Year Million (Season 1)
Jan. 2
Life Below Zero (Season 13)
Encore! – “Pippin”
Marvel’s Hero Project – “Radiant Jayera”
The World According to Jeff Goldblum – “Coffee”
One Day At Disney – “Bob Iger: CEO”
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 109 – “Opening Night”
Pick of the Litter – “Training Begins”
Forky Asks A Question – “What is Cheese?”
Jan. 8
Aladdin
Jan. 10
Destino (Short)
Marvel’s Runaways (Season 3)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 10 – “Act Two”
Marvel’s Hero Project – “Spectacular Sidney”
The World According to Jeff Goldblum – “Cosmetics”
One Day At Disney – “Modern Family: Cast & Crew”
Pick of the Litter – “Next Level Training”
Forky Asks A Question – “What is Reading?”
SparkShorts – “Loop”
Encore! – Episode 110 – “High School Musical”