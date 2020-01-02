NETFLIX

Jan. 1

Ghost Stories

Messiah

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor

Spinning Out

The Circle

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

Jan. 2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series

Thieves of the Wood

Jan. 3

Anne With an E

All the Freckles in the World

Jan. 4

Go! Go! Cory Carson

Jan. 8

Cheer

Jan. 10

AJ and the Queen

Giri/Haji

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4

The Inbestigators: Season 2

Medical Police

Scissor Seven

Until Dawn

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2

The Evil Dead

Jan. 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Jan. 13

The Healing Powers of Dude

Jan. 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

The Master

Jan. 15

Quien a hierro mata: Season 6

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez

Big Fat Liar

Jan. 16

NiNoKuni

Steve Jobs

Jan. 17

Ares

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4

Sex Education: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace

Vivir dos veces

Wer kann, der kann!

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Jan. 18

The Bling Ring

Jan. 20

Family Reunion: Part 2

Jan. 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

Word Party: Season 4

Jan. 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

Playing with Fire: Season 1

Jan. 23

The Ghost Bride

October Faction

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1/Part 2

The Queen

Jan. 24

A Sun

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3

The Ranch: The Final Season

Rise of Empires: Ottoman

Jan. 26

Vir Das: For India

Jan. 27

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

Jan. 28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo

Jan. 29

Frères Ennemis

Next In Fashion

Night on Earth

Omniscient

Jan. 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey

The Stranger

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

Jan. 31

37 Seconds

BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)

Diablero: Season 2

I Am a Killer: Season 2

Luna Nera

Ragnarok

American Assassin







HULU

Jan. 1

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

The Curse of Oak Island (Seasons 2 to 3 and Season 6)

Jan. 5

Black Clover (Season 1)

Jan. 6

Conan the Barbarian

The Art of Self Defense

Jan. 7

Manifest (Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere)

Jan. 8

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Jan. 10

Homeland (Seasons 6 and 7)

Jan. 11

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere)

Jan. 13

Lodge 49 (Season 2)

Jan. 17

Endlings (Season 1 Premiere)

The Skeleton Twins

Jan. 19

Life, Animated Justified

Jan. 20

The Detour (Season 4)

Honeyland

9-1-1: Lone Star (Series Premiere)

Jan. 22

Chopped (Seasons 32 to 35)

Dr. Pimple Popper (Season 2)

House Hunters (Seasons 111 to 117)

House Hunters International (Seasons 113 to 115)

Puppy Bowl (Seasons 14 and 15)

Jan. 24

Tokyo Ghoul (Season 3B)

Shrill (Season 2 Premiere)

January 27

Luce







AMAZON

Jan. 1

Amores Perros

Arbitrage

Captivity

Cinderfella

The Conspirator

Crisscross

Cube

Cube 2: Hypercube

Cube Zero

Dangerous Curves

Danny Collins

Dracula 3000

Drop Dead Sexy

Edge Of Darkness

Golden Gate

Gone

Kansas

Knowing

Last Rites

Mystery Team

P2

Pi

Sherlock Holmes

Shy People

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Swimming with Sharks

The Bellboy

The Final Cut

The Good Guy

The Goonies

The Patsy

The Pom Pom Girls

The Possession

The Tenant

Unforgettable

Jan. 3

Midsommar

Bug Diaries: Season 1B

James May: Our Man In Japan: Season 1

Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper

Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning

Jan. 5

10 Minutes Gone

Jan. 6

Conan the Barbarian

Jan. 8

American Dreamer

Midnight Sun

Jan. 9

Meet Wally Sparks

Jan. 10

The Wedding Year

Jan. 17

The Skeleton Twins

Troop Zero

Just Add Magic: Mystery City: Season 1

Russell Peters: Deported

Rob Delaney: Jackie

Jan. 19

Miss Sloane

Jan. 23

The Prodigy

Jan. 30

Fighting with My Family

Jan. 31

All Or Nothing: CBF: Season 1

Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer: Season 1







HBO

Jan. 1

American Animals

Another Stakeout

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Casi Famoso (aka Almost Famous)

Cat People

College

Fast Five (Extended Version)

Filly Brown

Galaxy of Terror

Head Office

The Hitcher

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

Les Miserables

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Odd Jobs

The Odd Couple II

Rock the Kasbah

The Russia House

Scary Movie 3

Seventh Son

The Shooting

Shutter Island

Spanglish

Stakeout

Sweet Dreams

Switch

Teeth

The Thing About My Folks

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot

Vaca

Jan. 2

Breakthrough

Jan. 3

Niña errante (aka Wandering Girl)

Jan. 4

The Aftermath

Jan. 5

Tolkien

Jan. 6

Mamon, Series Premiere

Jan. 7

The Little Stranger

Jan.11

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jan. 12

The Outsider, series premiere

Jan. 13

The New Pope, series premiere

Jan. 17

Tejano, 2018

Jan. 18

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Real Time with Bill Maher, season 18 premiere

Jan. 19

Avenue 5, series premiere

Curb Your Enthusiasm, season 10 premiere

Jan. 25

The Curse of La Llorona







DISNEY+

Jan. 1

America’s National Parks (Season 1)

Austin & Ally (Season 1-4)

Billy Dilley’s Super-Duper Subterranean Summer (Season 1)

Bugged (Short)

Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)

Cool Runnings

Dog: Impossible (Season 1)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Season 8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 7)

Dr. T, Lone Star Vet (Season 1)

Drain Alcatraz

Drain The Bermuda Triangle

Drain The Great Lakes

Drain The Ocean: WWII

Drain The Oceans (Season 2)

Drain The Sunken Pirate City

Drain The Titanic

El Materdor (Short)

First Class Chefs: Family Style (Season 1)

Hacksaw

Holes

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – Battle Of The Bands

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 2-3)

Marvel: 75 Years, From Pop To Pulp!

Moon Mater (Short)

Muppet Babies Show And Tell (Shorts) (Season 2-3)

One Strange Rock (Season 1)

Out There With Jack Randall (Season 1)

Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Season 1-2)

Red Tails

Rescue Squad Mater (Short)

Soy Luna (Season 1)

Spinning (Short)

Super Rhino (Short)

The Golden Touch (Short)

The Lodge (Season 1-2)

The Proud Family (Season 1-2)

The Super Hero Squad Show (Season 1-2)

Time Travel Mater (Short)

Tokyo Mater (Short)

Unidentified Flying Mater (Short)

Vaprinia Ghouls Girls Rock! (Shorts) (Season 1)

Wild Russia (Season 1)

Year Million (Season 1)