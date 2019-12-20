Still have names to cross off your Christmas gift list?? Consider this your ultimate cheat sheet to help knock out your Christmas shopping!

We’ve put together some of the best gifts of the season to make finding the perfect present a piece of cake.

Deborah Winthrop Lingerie :

Slip Into Something A Little More Comfortable

If you’re looking for a pair of slippers or a negligee, shop at Deborah Winthrop Lingerie. We carry robes, teddies, slippers, pajama sets and lingerie at every price point.

Stay comfy all night long with sleepwear from Deborah Winthrop Lingerie. They only carry the finest in sleepwear! Catch your loved one’s eye with a new lace nighty. Looking for a bridal gift, they have what you need. Come in today to find your favorite pajama, nightgown, robe or lingerie.

https://deborahwinthrop.com/

Deborah Winthrop Lingerie

103 Clock Tower Square

Portsmouth, RO 02871

(401) 682-2272

Brass Mariner Sterling Mariner Cuff :

Sterling Silver Mariner Cuff

$125.00

This Sterling Silver Mariner Cuff was inspired by New England’s historical whaling and fishing industries. Designed by hand and casted in Rhode Island. This solid Sterling Silver Harpoon Bracelet fits wrist sizes 5.5 to 7.5″. Completed with high polished finish.

Each bracelet is casted and polished by hand and not mass produced. Small details make your cuff more interesting and unique!

All designs are original and protected under copyright. All designs belong to THE BRASS MARINER, LLC

http://www.thebrassmariner.com/shop/sterling-silver-two-flue-bracelet

Re-Sails Recycled-Sail Seabags :

The Original Recycled-Sail Seabags

$159.00

The Original Recycled Sail Seabag is made from 100% recycled sail cloth. We make limited runs of these bags and every one is totally unique, no two are the same.

https://resails.com/product/the-original-recycled-sail-seabags/

Audrain Automobile Museum Membership :

Members are allotted special privileges to the museum, including unlimited museum access and invitations to member-only receptions prior to exhibit openings. Additionally, members are offered tickets to special events before the public.

Annual Membership at the Audrain Automotive Museum Includes:

Invitations to exclusive, members only activities

One Free Audrain Automobile Museum cap and t-shirt

Unlimited admission

Two free one-time-use guest passes per year

https://audrainautomuseum.org/exclusive-membership-packages/

Audrain Automobile Museum

222 Bellevue Avenue

Newport, RI 02840

(401) 856-4420

Water Brothers Gear :

Let’s face it, everyone knows that Water Brothers gear is the official gear of Newport, RI. Even Bill Murray knows it! Head on up to the new shop and get something for everyone on your list!

Water Brothers

Memorial Boulevard

Newport, RI 02840

(401) 999-9283







Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company Craft Spirits :

Newport Craft makes beer & spirits. And, in fact, our ocean air is a part of their distilling process. “Made of Sea & Spirit” may be aspirational but for those of you who’ve been to our island and breathed in the ocean air and walked our well-traveled paths…you know what we mean. It feels ‘big’ sometimes. It makes them want to do their jobs well; make it worthy.

Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co.: Made of Sea & Spirit.

https://newportcraft.com/

Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company

293 JT Connell Highway

Newport, RI 02840

(401) 849-5232

Mia Tarducci Art :

Newport born artist Mia Tarducci is taking the art world by storm and she’s playing by her own rules! In 2008, Mia, single mother of four, struck out on a path to disrupt the art world and within a year’s time her work was hanging in the Carnegie Museum of Art where she has shown three times in the last decade.

In just one decade, Mia, a 1993 graduate of Rogers High School and a 1997 graduate of Georgetown University, has risen from complete obscurity to international acclaim with works hanging in private and corporate collections all over the world.

www.miatarducci.com

Gurney’s Newport Stay & Skate Package :

Book Gurney’s Newport’s “Stay & Skate” Package to receive access to unlimited skating during your stay, $75 resort credit to utilize on our après skate menu, a complimentary Gurney’s scarf & winter hat, and a late checkout of 2pm based on availability. Available through 3/1/20.

https://www.gurneysresorts.com/newport/packages/stay-and-skate

Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina

1 Goat Island

Newport, RI 02840

(401) 846-2600

The Reef Newport Gift Certificate :

$100 Gift Certificate

Give the gift of scenic and savory this holiday season! Delight your loved ones with a gift certificate to The Reef & receive a special thank you gift from us. Buy a $100 Gift Certificate, get $20 Free

https://thereefnewport.com/product/100-gift-certificate/

The Reef

10 Howard Wharf

Newport, RI 02840

(401) 324-5852







Lemon & Line :

NEWPORT SKY & SIGNAL ORANGE

$25.00

The original square knot bracelet. The Newport Collection bracelets are handcrafted in the Ocean State using our own custom, New England made, double braid line and our patented 316L stainless steel hook clasp. Built to wear in, and on the water.

https://www.lemonandline.com/collections/squareknot/products/newport-sky-signal-orange

Lemon & Line

412 Thames Street

Newport, RI 02840

Stay and Get a Grip Yoga Spray :

This innovative grip spray is plant-based, cruelty-free, and safe for people and the environment. Designed especially for the powerful and sweaty yogi, GET A GRIP is infused with natural aromatherapeutic scents to enhance your yoga experience. Simply spray on the palms of your hands and soles of your feet, and breathe in.

Because in life and on your mat, it’s important to GET A GRIP and Stay present.

https://www.stayandgetagrip.com/product-page/on-your-mat-yoga-grip-spray-for-palms-of-hands-soles-of-feet

FitVine Wine Holiday Blend :

An iconic rich, bold, powerful blend of decadent black fruits, dark raspberry, with a touch of chocolate. It embodies a robust full body character, and ultra-smooth, ultra-refined tannins. The finish will linger to make you want more.

FitVine wines contain:

– Less sugar

– Fewer sulfites

– No flavor additives or GMOs

Average Analysis (Per 5oz glass): 0.01g of Sugar, 120 Calories, 3.5g of Carbohydrates @ 13.9% alcohol

https://www.fitvinewine.com/products/limited-edition-2016-fitvine-holiday-blend-bottle

BullFrog Fit Training Packages :

https://www.bullfrogfit.com/

lululemon ABC Pant Classic Warpstreme Men’s Pants :

$128.00 USD

Move freely in all-day comfort with these classic-fit pants inspired by the timeless details of 5-pocket jeans.

https://shop.lululemon.com/p/men-pants/ABC-Pant-Classic-34/_/prod3470051?color=31574

lululemon

17 Touro Street

Newport, RI 02840

(401) 847-1549

La Forge Casino Restaurant Gift Certificate :

Situated within an acclaimed Stanford White building, The La Forge Casino Restaurant has served the community as a famous local establishment for years. Located on the grounds of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, La Forge has long been a local staple providing a menu, style, and friendly atmosphere that reflects our commitment to an exceptional dining experience.

www.laforgenewport.com

La Forge Casino Restaurant

186 Bellevue Avenue

(401) 847-0418