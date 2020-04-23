“The Match: Champions for Charity”

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning will take on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a golf match in May in Florida to benefit coronavirus relief. Details on the specific date, venue and charitable causes to be announced in the coming weeks.

After feeling the sting of defeat the first time around, Looks like @TigerWoods is bringing a ringer to The Match (#PeytonManning). I’m bringing a 🐐 @TomBrady – Ready to hit 💣’s? https://t.co/ilaqS05QQs — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) April 22, 2020

According to ESPN, the PGA Tour must approve any events its players participate in, and the organization has yet to sign off.