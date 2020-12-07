President Trump is reportedly preparing to attempt to overshadow President-elect Joe Biden on his inauguration day by planning an opposing rally in Florida announcing his 2024 presidential bid sources familiar with the discussions tell Axios.

The report claims that President Trump is considering a dramatic White House departure that includes a final Air Force One flight to Florida where he will host an opposing rally during Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“The Trump talk could create a split-screen moment: the outgoing president addressing a roaring crowd in an airport hangar while the incoming leader is sworn in before a socially distanced audience outside the Capitol,” Alayna Treene of Axios wrote.

According to a report from NBC News last week, Trump is not expected to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. He also does not plan to invite Biden to the White House or even call him, said people with knowledge of the discussions.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said: “Anonymous sources who claim to know what the President is or is not considering have no idea. When President Trump has an announcement about his plans for Jan. 20 he will let you know.”

Biden told CNN last week that he didn’t care if Trump attends his inauguration but that it would be important to show a peaceful transfer of power.

Trump has refused to concede to Biden, maintaining that the election was stolen from him through massive voter fraud while providing no evidence of any.