President Donald J. Trump will hold a departure ceremony prior to Joe Biden’s inauguration at 8am Wednesday, January 20th from Joint Base Andrews before he flies to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on his final Air Force One trip.

The ceremony may include a colour guard and even a 21-gun salute, officials told USA Today.

And there may also be a red carpet and a military band, according to The New York Times. Guests must arrive between 6:00am and 7:15am and they may bring up to five other people and must wear mask according to Jennifer Jacobs, Sr. White House reporter for Bloomberg News, who spoke with an ex-Trump official familiar with the details.

Trump will become the first president to skip his successor’s inauguration since the 1860s. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend the inauguration.

Trump has not invited the Bidens to the White House for the traditional bread-breaking, nor has he spoken with Biden by phone.