President Donald Trump snapped at Yahoo! News reporter Hunter Walker Tuesday after the reporter asked him a question with inaccurate data.

“South Korea has done five times more tests than the U.S. per capita. Why is that?” Walker asked.

“I don’t think that’s true,” Trump responded.

“That is true, and you said this morning that — the White House said that the U.S. passed South Korea in virus testing,” Walker replied.

Dr. Deborah Birx jumped in to share correct statistics. “South Korea’s testing was 11 per 100,000, and we are at 17 per 100,000,” Birx said.

“Are you going to apologize, Yahoo!?” Trump asked. “That’s why you’re Yahoo! and nobody knows who the hell you are.”

“Nobody knows who you are, including me,” Trump said. “You ought to get your facts right.”

Walker then took to Twitter owning up to his mistake.

In the Oval Office, I asked about test rates and infection rates compared to South Korea. President Trump and Dr. Birx said I was wrong that they’ve done more tests per capita. Trump said I should apologize. They did not address multiple questions about our higher infection rate. We have passed South Korea in the number of tests conducted per capita. I misread the mobile version of this chart and am sorry about that @realDonaldTrump . Our infection rate is far higher though as I noted.