Geech, AKA William K. Earley, 65, born January 3, 1955 in Newport RI, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was a Tiverton High School graduate. He enjoyed spending time with his whole family, especially his grandchildren and great children playing cars and barbies. Geech is preceded in death by his mother, Delores E. Early (Gomes) and his father William Earley. He is survived by his daughters, Michaela Davis of Norfolk, VA & her husband, Jackie Hale & Tear Cruz of Warren, RI, and son Chaz of Washington State. As well as his 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 1 brother and 7 sisters.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Please understand, due to the pandemic, facemasks are required and there will be a longer than usual wait time to pay your respects to the family.

Funeral Services will be private due to limited gatherings at this time.