Compass’ Greene and Lila Delman Compass’ Bailey Close $2.8M Sale of Jamestown New Construction

Compass announced today the successful sale of 20 Marcello Drive, a stunning property located in the heart of Jamestown, Rhode Island, for $2,800,000. Kira Greene, founding agent of Compass Providence, and Bob Bailey of Lila Delman Compass’ Jamestown office represented the seller.

This sale adds to Compass’ remarkable performance in 2024, with the brokerage surpassing $1 billion in closed real estate transactions year-to-date. This milestone solidifies Compass’ position as the leading real estate brokerage in Rhode Island, outperforming all competitors statewide.

Boasting a team of over 250 highly skilled agents across the Ocean State, Compass continues to redefine the real estate landscape through its innovative technology, market expertise, and unparalleled client service.

For more information about Compass and its listings, visit Compass.com.

