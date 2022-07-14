2022 Rhode Island PBS Foundation Scholarship winner announced

Jaychele Nicole Schenck of Warwick has been selected to receive a Rhode Island PBS Foundation Scholarship for high school seniors or college students pursuing a career in broadcasting, communications, or journalism. The $15,000 annual award could total up to $60,000 over four years.

“We are so pleased to announce Jaychele is the recipient of this year’s scholarship,” said David W. Piccerelli, president of WSBE Rhode Island PBS. “The leadership and initiative she demonstrated in and out of school reveal the kind of passion and courage it takes to achieve success. In a strong field of impressive candidates, Jaychele’s application rose to the top.”

Schenck was selected from dozens of applicants from the station’s broadcast area in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. She plans to major in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Media & Culture at Bentley University.

“I am so incredibly honored to be receiving the Rhode Island PBS Scholarship. This is such a relief for my family and me, now that I will be attending my dream school debt-free. I am so grateful that I am already being recognized for my work in journalism,” said Schenck, a 2022 graduate of the Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center.

Schenck began considering journalism as a career after getting a good reception to her commentary about professional wrestling on social media. She currently reports on professional wrestling as a writer for SEScoops, an industry-leading source for pro wrestling news. She also collaborates on podcasts on Late Night Grin.

