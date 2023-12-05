Obituary: Gregory Randall Furtado (1982-2023)

Gregory Randall Furtado, age 41, of Plymouth, passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2023. He was a devoted husband to Allison (Silveria) Furtado, and loving father to Sawyer Furtado and Everett Furtado. Greg was born in Plymouth, on March 26, 1982, son of Patricia A. (Manning) Furtado of Plymouth, and the late Plymouth Police Officer Darryl E. Furtado. Brother to Diane Moulton and her husband Scott of Milford CT and Daniel Furtado and his wife Amanda of Nantucket. Son-in-law of Peter and Elizabeth Silveria of Newport RI. Brother-in-law of Mary Beth Stevens and her husband Craig of North Kingstown RI and Lauren Flores and her husband Rob of Warwick RI. Uncle of Claire, Avery, Reid, and Emme Moulton, Parker and Forrest Furtado, Max and Chase Stevens, and Emery and Taytum Flores. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Greg was a graduate of Plymouth North High School class of 2000, and St. Anselm College class of 2004. He was a member of the St. Anselm Rugby Football Club and a brother of the Rho Kappa Sigma, the Red Key Society. He was a 2005 graduate of the MPTC Academy and joined the Nantucket Police Department. In 2006, he graduated from The Massachusetts State Police Academy and was assigned to Troop D as a trooper and later served on the Community Action Team. Greg then joined the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands. He was promoted to Sergeant in July of 2022 and returned to Troop D, working as the Patrol Supervisor. In May of 2023, Greg transferred to the Narcotics Unit of the Cape and Islands as a Detective Sergeant, a position he always coveted.

Greg always excelled at hockey. He played for the Plymouth North Eagles, St Anselm College, and for the State Police. He was devoted to Ali and his children, as his family was always his top priority. Some of Greg’s best moments were spent watching his children’s sporting events and coaching flag football. Greg and Ali recently celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary this past October.

The world is a better place for having Greg in it. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him as well as all of the people and lives he helped to better as a trooper.

A visitation will take place at the Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St. (North) Plymouth, on Wednesday, December 6th, from 3:00 pm till 7:00 pm. A Mass will take place the following day at St Peter’s Church, Plymouth, at 11:00 am. Donations in Greg’s memory may be made to Plymouth Youth Hockey, PO Box 1318 Plymouth, MA. 02362 Venmo@PlymouthYouthHockey1972

