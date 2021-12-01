48-year-old Newport woman found dead at Second Beach on Wednesday morning

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, at approximately 7 a.m., the Middletown Police Department, along with the Middletown Fire Department responded to the Surfers End section of Second Beach for the report of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, it was determined that the female, a 48-year-old Newport resident was deceased.

Members of the Middletown Police Detective Division and the State Medical Examiner’s office processed the scene. While the investigation remains open, there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. The female victims name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz (@newportbuzz)

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!