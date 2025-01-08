A Coastal Gem in Narragansett’s Briggs Farm Hits the Market for $1,695,000

1 Delray Drive | Narragansett, RI | 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,656 square feet | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $1,695,000.

Step into an extraordinary residence in the coveted Briggs Farm neighborhood, where timeless charm meets modern sophistication. This beautifully renovated home, perched directly across from the water, offers sweeping views of Point Judith Pond from nearly every room.

Embrace the waterfront lifestyle with a seamless flow from indoors to out. Multiple rooms open onto a serene waterside deck and patio, creating the perfect backdrop for relaxation or alfresco entertaining. Just steps away, enjoy the association’s private beach with kayak storage, a dock, and access to all the saltwater adventures you can imagine—from boating and paddleboarding to fishing and swimming.

This home boasts a thoughtfully designed open floor plan ideal for entertaining. The main floor features soaring ceilings, walls of glass, and exquisite hardwood floors, all underscoring its craftsmanship and elegance. At its heart, a sunlit eat-in kitchen invites culinary creativity, while the living room, anchored by a stunning stone fireplace, is the perfect gathering place.

The first-floor primary suite is a true oasis, offering luxury and privacy with every detail attended to. Upstairs, additional rooms provide ample space for family and guests, ensuring comfort and convenience for all.

Beyond the property’s borders lies the best of Narragansett. In minutes, you’ll find yourself on pristine white sandy beaches, indulging in the area’s finest seafood restaurants, or at the Port of Galilee, ready to board the Block Island ferry.

With a two-car garage, ample storage, and abundant parking, this residence is as practical as it is picturesque. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own a quiet coastal haven that perfectly balances relaxation and accessibility.

