Obituary: Robert J. Rick Jr. (1954-2025)

Robert J. Rick Jr. 70, of Rockport, Massachusetts, died peacefully after a valiant battle against cancer. He and Gail Strauss Rick were married for 31 years.

Born in Newport, he was the son of Louise (Logothets) Rick and the late Robert J. Rick.

Bob grew up on the ‘island’. Newport, Rhode Island. He graduated Rogers High School, the same school attended by both his parents and where his grandfather, Nicolas Logothets, was Assistant Superintendent. Bob went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Rhode Island and a Master’s Degree from Boston University.

Because of his deep connection to his family and the city of Newport, Bob took over the Rogers High School Centennial Scholarship Committee, managing it for many years and providing thousands of dollars of scholarship money to Rogers High School students.

Bob loved sailing and when living in California raced his sailboat “Gopher Baroque” off the coast islands of Marina Del Ray. Coming home to Newport, he sailed off Stage Fort Park with his brother, Doug. The reason for the name of the sailboat was because Bob’s real passion was music. Bob was an accomplished trumpet player. Baroque music was his love. He even had a basset hound named ‘Purcell’. Over the years he played in many community bands and upon his retirement became director/conductor of the Rockport and Waltham Legion bands. Delving into scores of show music, popular music, marching band music and classical music he created programs enjoyed by many at summer concerts, in parades and at weddings.

Bob loved his home near the ocean in Rockport MA, a smaller version of Newport, where he and his little granddaughters walked his basset hound by the ocean. Handy with carpentry, he built a playhouse for them and enjoyed spending summertime with them, working in his backyard while they played.

In addition to Gail, and his mother, he leaves his children Sarah Rick Boudreau and her children Ayla Rose Boudreau and Elliana Mae Boudreau of Rockport, MA, Donald P. Strauss (Alexis) and their children Andrew Strauss and Penelope Strauss of Stow, MA, and Lynn Bennett and her daughter Isabella Bennet of Wrentham, MA.

Robert also leaves his brother, Douglas Rick (Petra) and their daughter Zoe Rick of Milford, MA, his sister Michelle Chaves and her children Ryan Chaves of Middletown and Nicholas Chaves, of North Providence as well as his aunt Linda Carlisle of Newport and his beloved Bassett Hound Mabel.

His whole family will miss his witty and absurd sense of humor, (when asked to make up a joke on the spot about pepper, he didn’t hesitate a moment. “My jokes are nothing to sneeze at”, he countered. We lost him too soon. We lost him too soon.

Calling hours will be held, Friday, January 10, 2025, from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery, Portsmouth, RI.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the New England Basset Hound Rescue League https://newenglandbassethoundrescue.org/ or the Rockport Legion Band https://rockportlegionband.org/

