A Jamestown Village Masterpiece by William Burgin Architects Hits the Market for $3,125,000

137 Narragansett Avenue | Newport, RI | 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,257 sq ft | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $3,125,000.

Nestled in the heart of Jamestown Village, this custom-designed home by William Burgin Architects is a rare offering, blending charm, sophistication, and versatility. Currently arranged as a duplex, the property offers the flexibility to be transformed into a grand single-family residence with guest quarters or a professional office, thanks to its prime location within the Jamestown commercial limited zoning district.

The right-hand unit boasts an inviting open-concept living area featuring two bedrooms, one bath, a cozy fireplace, and a chef’s kitchen adorned with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors lead you to a private terrace-style courtyard—a serene outdoor retreat perfect for enjoying quiet moments or alfresco dining.

The main wing welcomes you with a gracious entry foyer and half bath. French doors open into a grand great room, where a gas fireplace anchors the space, exuding warmth and elegance. The kitchen, a culinary enthusiast’s dream, showcases a generous center island, granite counters, and top-tier stainless steel appliances, set against natural stone and tile floors.

A private office with a gas stove and an adjacent sunroom equipped with a SwimX counter-current pool complete the first-floor offerings, adding layers of luxury and function to the home.

The second-floor primary suite is a tranquil retreat, offering a private office nook, a fireplace, and a sun-drenched deck. The en-suite bathroom is spa-like, featuring a steam shower and a jetted tub. Multiple sets of French doors lead to an expansive rear deck with a gas fire pit and a picturesque stone wall, all set amidst Japanese-inspired gardens and meandering pathways.

An additional outbuilding offers limitless possibilities, serving as a studio, garden shed, or exercise room. Located just three blocks from Dutch Harbor, this property is a dream come true for boating enthusiasts, gardeners, or anyone in need of extra space.

This extraordinary residence is a unique opportunity in one of Jamestown’s most coveted locations, offering endless possibilities for customization and lifestyle.

