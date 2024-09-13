RPL’s Sweeney Advisory Closes Highest East Greenwich Sale Since 2006

In a notable real estate transaction, Residential Properties Ltd. (RPL) announced the sale of 2061 Frenchtown Road in East Greenwich for $2.4 million, setting a new benchmark for residential sales in the town. The sale, which closed on Friday, was facilitated by RPL Sales Associates Michael J. Sweeney and Christina Rosciti of the Sweeney Advisory Group, who represented the buyer.

According to data from State-Wide MLS, the sale marks the highest residential transaction in East Greenwich since 2006 and the town’s highest sale year to date.. RPL has now secured two of the top three highest sales in East Greenwich for 2024, including the recent sale of 70 Pheasant Drive.

The property, a French-style manor situated on a 2.27-acre corner lot, exudes luxury and refined elegance. With four ensuite bedrooms, a newly designed kitchen outfitted with top-tier appliances, and a heated PebbleTec pool, the estate combines sophisticated living with modern amenities. The home’s features include a formal living room with herringbone hardwood floors, a picturesque backyard with a pool house and pergola, and a unique octagonal stone building for additional storage.

Michael J. Sweeney, leader of The Sweeney Advisory, highlighted the growing demand for high-end properties in the area. “East Greenwich has seen a significant uptick in luxury market activity,” Sweeney noted. “This sale demonstrates the unique appeal and lasting value of well-crafted estates in this community.”

The Sweeney Advisory Group, part of RPL, has gained a reputation for boutique service combined with the resources of a larger firm. Led by Sweeney, with Ali Bazar as Director of Operations and Christina Rosciti as Senior Associate, the group specializes in strategic consultation for buyers, sellers, and developers. Sweeney has earned numerous accolades, including being named to the Wall Street Journal/RealTrends list of the nation’s most successful real estate professionals and receiving Rhode Island Monthly’s Professional Excellence in Real Estate Award.

For more information on The Sweeney Advisory and its listings, visit SweeneyAdvisory.com.

