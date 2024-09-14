Obituary: John J. Dorato, Jr. (1947-2024)

John J. Dorato, Jr. 77, died peacefully at home on September 11, 2024. Born in Newport, RI on April 28, 1947, he was the son of the late John and Philomena (Mello) Dorato. He was the brother of the late Dolores A. (Dorato) Fisher and Eleanor Mello Ancil; and is survived by two sisters Phyllis M. (Dorato) Platt and husband E. Michael Platt, and Patricia Dorato, and a brother B. Daniel Dorato.

John leaves behind his nieces and nephews Christopher Fisher and wife Teresa, Daniel Fisher and wife Gail, Christianne Fisher, Stacey Fisher and husband Henry White, David Platt and wife Jessica, M. Shawn Platt, Robin Dorato, and B. Anthony Dorato and wife Cleisianna, along with many great nieces and nephews. John is also preceded in death by a nephew David Fisher.

Jack was a graduate of URI earning his degree in Spanish and immediately began a rewarding career teaching for 28 years at Thompson Junior High in Newport. He was a man of deep faith as a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church and later at Jesus Savior Church. Jack was an avid historian and in retirement shared his knowledge of Newport as a host at the former Gateway Visitors Center. Many knew Jack as an avid walker and it is likely he covered every street in Newport. He had a loving relationship with his nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews, and always enjoyed spending time with them. He was also very appreciative of the many neighbors and friends who checked in on him and gave him a ride here and there when he needed it.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 from 4:00-7:00 pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 19 at 9:30am in Jesus Savoiur Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to VNS Home and Hospice, 438 East Main Road, Middletown, RI 02842.

