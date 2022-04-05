A New Dance Film from Ali Kenner Brodsky and Co. at the Jamestown Arts Center

On Thursday, April 7, experience a new dance film by Ali Kenner Brodsky & Co. that pushes at the boundaries of time to reconnect us with something, or someone, who is gone. to be near you is based on a live duet between dancer/choreographers Ali Kenner Brodsky and Jenna Pollack. In June 2021, audiences at the JAC were able to see an Open Rehearsal of the dance while the artists finalized the choreography prior to filming.

Maureen Coleman, Executive Director of the JAC, says “We’ve been honored to be a part of supporting this project and are captivated by the final result which is deeply personal and moving. The film is beautiful, powerful, and such a work of art–from the choreography to filming, music and clothing. Ali Kenner Brodsky & Co. have raised their own bar.”

On Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 pm, the Jamestown Arts Center will screen the approximately 10 minute film, to be near you, followed by an artist-led Q+A discussion of the film, the process, and honoring the memory of those that we have lost. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for JAC Members, Seniors and Students. Purchase at jamestownartcenter.org/events.

Rich Ferri was the film’s Director of Photography; Choreographed and Directed by Ali Kenner Brodsky, Co-Directed by Jarret Blinkhorn, and performed by Ali Kenner Brodsky and Jenna Pollack. The music was by MorganEve Swain and meg shops created the costumes.

At a Glance:

WHAT: A dance film screening and artist talk with Ali Kenner Brodsky & Co.

WHERE: Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley Street, Jamestown, RI

WHEN: Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 pm

TICKETS: $15 general admission, $10 for JAC Members, Seniors + Students at jamestownartcenter.org/events

The Jamestown Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theatre, dance and musical performances, film screenings, and educational programming including artist talks and hands-on art classes for all ages. The JAC opened in 2010 in a former boat repair shop redesigned by award winning architects Estes/Twombly. Since 2014, it’s won 5 of Rhode Island Monthly’s ‘Best of Rhode Island’ awards, including the Editor’s Pick for Outdoor Art in 2021.

Programming partners include: Heifetz International Music Institute, FirstWorks, RISCA, FabNewport, RISD, Manhattan Short Film Festival, SENE Film Festival, Spectrum Theatre, Providence Art and Design Film Festival, Island Moving Company, the Jamestown Schools, Social Enterprise Greenhouse, The Brown/Trinity Rep M.F.A. in Acting & Directing Program and many individual artists and local organizations. The Jamestown Arts Center has quickly become a leading arts and cultural hub for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas, and innovation flourish. For more information visit: jamestownartcenter.org

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!