A Weekend of Whirlwind Sailing at Safe Harbor: Champions Emerge in Challenging Conditions

At the 4th Annual Safe Harbor Race Weekend, the winds played the role of an unpredictable opponent, fluctuating from a fierce 30 knots to a dead calm, keeping hundreds of sailors on high alert throughout a four-race series. Despite the ever-changing conditions, nine champions emerged across as many classes, proving their mettle in one of New England’s premier sailing events.

The three-day regatta, held from August 9-11, showcased 63 teams split into two divisions—one for ORC, PHRF, and IC37 classes, and another for PHRF Performance Cruising. It wasn’t just the sailing that drew competitors; the event’s social schedule, highlighted by a traditional New England Clambake and a massive Crew Party, has quickly become a favorite among the participants, adding a unique flair that sets this regatta apart.

Darris Witham, captain of Dudley Johnson’s Marten 49 Pugilist from Westerly, R.I., steered his team to a commanding win in Division 2’s PHRF Performance Cruising 1, leading their three-boat class each day. Reflecting on the event, Witham praised the Race Committee for their sharp course selections and communication, while also acknowledging the shoreside events as “phenomenal.” Pugilist’s strategic choice not to deploy their spinnaker in Friday’s 27-29 knot winds, which caused havoc for many competitors, paid off as they secured a race win while other contenders faltered.

Victor Wild’s TP52 Fox from San Diego, Calif., dominated Division 1’s ORC A, sweeping all four races in a class that featured three other high-performance TP52s. As the fleet gears up for the ORC Worlds in September, Fox’s flawless performance sets a high bar, especially in the final race where they tied on corrected time with second-place finisher Vesper 52.

In Division 1’s fiercely competitive PHRF 1 class, Joe Brito’s J/121 Incognito from Bristol, R.I., may not have won a single race, but their consistent finishes of 3-2-3-2 were enough to clinch the overall victory. Brito, after accepting his first-place prize, led a standing ovation for the Race Committee, lauding their decision to resail Race 2 after it was initially abandoned due to a dying breeze—a move that ultimately allowed the fleet to complete the series.

James Phyfe’s J/44 Digger from Cranston, R.I., mirrored this consistency in Division 2’s PHRF Performance Cruising 2, where a steady scoreline of 1-2-2-3 kept them ahead of second-place finisher Onawa. Although Onawa made a strong push by winning the last two races, their earlier retirement in Race 1 left too much ground to cover.

In Division 2’s PHRF Performance Cruising 3, Curt Spalding’s Dufour 36 Serenity from Cranston, R.I., executed a remarkable comeback after sitting out Race 1. By winning the final two races, they edged out Christian Pizarro’s Spirit on a tiebreaker. Spalding, a veteran of every Safe Harbor Race Weekend, noted the enjoyment his crew and family find in the event’s unique blend of competition and camaraderie.

David Schwartz’s Lyman-Morse 40 Mischief from Bristol, R.I., staged a final-day charge in Division 1’s PHRF 2 class, securing a 1-2 finish to overtake the J/105 Dark ‘n Stormy on the leaderboard. Despite a rough patch on Saturday, Mischief’s disciplined sailing on Sunday sealed their victory.

The IC37 class, deep with talent, saw a thrilling duel between the top two boats. In the end, Steve Liebel’s New Wave from Tampa, Fla., emerged victorious over Skeleton Key, securing the title by just two points. Liebel acknowledged the tight competition and looked ahead to the IC37 North Americans and ORC Worlds, where many of his rivals will compete again.

Gwen and Austin Fragomen’s Botin 44 Interlodge IV from Newport, R.I., after a modest start, dominated Division 1’s ORC B, notching two race wins and cruising to overall victory with seven points, five clear of second-place Azulito.

In the ORC C class, Drew Freides’ Cape 31 Pacific Yankee from Los Angeles, Calif., showcased blistering speed, posting three consecutive wins on Saturday and Sunday to comfortably claim the title by six and a half points over Warrior Won. Freides, a defending champion, expressed his intent to return in 2025 to defend his title once more.

The 5th Annual Safe Harbor Race Weekend is already on the calendar for August 8-10, 2025, promising another round of top-tier competition and unmatched shoreside festivities.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

