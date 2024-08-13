Governor McKee Breaks Ground on New DCYF Residential Facility for Female Adolescents in Exeter

Governor Dan McKee, joined by his cabinet and legislative leaders, marked the beginning of a significant project Tuesday with a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Department of Children, Youth & Families (DCYF) female adolescent residential campus in Exeter. Located on state-owned land off Main Street, the 16-bed facility aims to provide a much-needed, Rhode Island-based option for addressing the behavioral health needs of girls aged 13 to 18. Construction is expected to be completed by late Spring 2026.

The event, led by Richard Charest, Secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS), featured remarks from key legislative figures, including House Oversight Committee Chair Patricia Serpa, House Deputy Majority Leader Julie Casimiro, Senate Committee on Finance Chair Louis P. DiPalma, Senate Committee on Environment & Agriculture Chair Alana M. DiMario, and DCYF Director Ashley Deckert.

“We know that Rhode Island needs more residential treatment beds for young women— not in another state, but here, in Rhode Island,” said Governor McKee. “In this state-of-the-art facility, these youth will be able to receive the care they need, with the ultimate goal of reunifying them with their families.”

The facility, funded by a three-year, $45 million capital project appropriation, will include two eight-bedroom suites, activity rooms, classrooms, a media center, visitor space, and staff offices. Recreational amenities will feature a fitness center, gym, multi-use outdoor courts, and a sports field.

Representative Patricia A. Serpa, Chair of the House Oversight Committee, highlighted the urgency of the project, noting, “As chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, I’ve listened to the heartbreaking testimony of family members of children who desperately need the treatment provided in a facility like the one that will be built here. For girls especially, our state needs to move swiftly to create more facilities like this one, and ensure that they are safe and offer high-quality programs that are well-staffed with caring professionals, and that the children in them are getting the services they need, close to home.”

Representative Julie A. Casimiro expressed relief that Rhode Island is finally taking steps to support its most vulnerable young women. “Today is a long time coming and Rhode Island will finally have a proper facility to help and support our state’s most vulnerable young women. Over the years, I have heard heartbreaking stories and intense frustration about Rhode Island not having the ability to care for the girls in our state who needed the most support. Starting today, the young women who will receive the aid they need and deserve in this facility, will know they are no longer forgotten.”

Senator Louis P. DiPalma emphasized the importance of continued commitment to supporting vulnerable children, stating, “Rhode Island must meet its obligations to our most vulnerable children, and members of the Senate have worked hard to bring attention and urgency to this issue. Today’s groundbreaking is a critical step forward, but there is so much work still to do, and our continued vigilance and sense of urgency is absolutely essential.”

Senator Alana M. DiMario underscored the broader impact of the project, saying, “In recent sessions, the Senate has been extremely focused on addressing the challenges facing our state’s children and families. Today, we mark a milestone in our efforts to meet the needs of one of Rhode Island’s most at-risk populations. Ensuring girls who need psychiatric care have appropriate treatment here in Rhode Island, connected to their families and communities, will have so many short- and long-term benefits.”

EOHHS Secretary Richard Charest added, “Across the Secretariat, we are focused on building a more robust continuum of care to ensure that Rhode Islanders receive the mental healthcare they require in settings that best meet their individual needs. Construction of this residential facility will allow more Rhode Island girls to receive the residential treatment they need here in their home state. I greatly appreciate Governor McKee, the General Assembly, DCYF Director Deckert and our partners at the Rhode Island Family Court and the Office of the Child Advocate for their leadership and advocacy.”

DCYF Director Ashley Deckert also expressed the department’s commitment to the project, saying, “Addressing the behavioral health needs of our female adolescents is not just a mission; it’s a commitment to their futures. We are dedicated to ensuring that these young women receive the care they deserve right here in our state.”

The project is being overseen by DBVW Architects as the architect, Peregrine Group LLC as the project manager, and Gilbane Building Company as the general contractor.

