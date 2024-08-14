Obituary: Raymond J. Labbe (1937-2024)

Raymond J. Labbe, 87, of Portsmouth, RI died peacefully Monday, August 12, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Vivian (LeBlanc) Labbe.

Ray was born in Lewiston, ME the son of the late Antonio and Claire (Levesque) Labbe. He grew up in Lewiston, graduating from St. Dominic High School in 1955. A 1959 graduate of Providence College with a degree in Economics, he excelled as a PC Friar hockey player during his four years. Ray started his banking career in 1960 as a Loan Interviewer with the Commercial Credit Corporation in Lewiston, ME. In 1961 he moved to the Springfield area and worked his way up to Vice President of Third National Bank of Hampden County, President, CEO and Director of Park West Bank and Trust Company and Westbank Corporation. Ray retired in 2002 from United Cooperative Bank where he was the Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Director.

He was a former member of the West Springfield Rotary Club, Greater Springfield and West Springfield Chamber of Commerce, St. Dominic High School and Providence College Alumni Association, Eastern States Exposition Board of Trustees, Corporator of the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club, Co-Founder & Coach Longmeadow Hockey Association, Coach West Springfield Hockey Association, Pioneer Valley United Way and Our Lady of Elms College Trustee.

An avid golfer, Ray was a longtime member of Springfield Country Club. Family was his most important passion whether he was coaching or cheering his kids on from the bleachers.

He leaves his wife of 65 years Vivian (LeBlanc) Labbe; four children and their spouses; William & Kathryn Labbe, Celeste & Dennis Dugan, Cheryl & Richard MacTaggart and Paul & Brenda Labbe; eleven grandchildren Nicholas & his wife Jeni Labbe, Christopher & his wife Laura Labbe, Emily & her husband Tom Minton, Phillip & his wife Shannon Dugan, Daniel & his wife Sophie Dugan, Griffen Massey, Meaghan & Lynne MacTaggart, Peter, Jack & Sara Labbe; and eight great-grandchildren, Madeline Labbe, Vivienne & Molly Rose Minton, Brayden, Landon, Colton, Olivia & Wells Dugan.

Ray was predeceased by his brothers Donald and Robert Labbe and his grandson Joseph Labbe.

