Abandoned emaciated dog found on Thanksgiving in Portsmouth has a new home!

Gravy, one of the emaciated dogs found by Portsmouth Police on Thanksgiving has a new home, according to the Potter League.
“Friends, we have some VERY exciting news to share! We are happy to report that our girl, Gravy, has found herself in her foster-to-adopt home! Our vet staff will keep monitoring her for the next month or so while she settles in and continues to gain weight and recover, but we are over the moon excited for her,” The Potter League said on Facebook.“The best part? Her new mom is one of the good samaritans that found her early Thanksgiving morning, along with her new dog brother. Gravy has come such a long way already and this is just the beginning of her new wonderful life. Our hearts could not be happier – beautiful and sweet Gravy is home for the holidays.”
Unfortunately the other pup, Turkey, was in very bad shape and had to be put down.
The Potter League offered at $15,500 reward for the arrest of the person responsible.
Joneya Mack was arrested by Newport Police at home and charged with unnecessary cruelty of an animal, abandonment of an animal, felony unnecessary cruelty of an animal, and felony abandonment of an animal.
