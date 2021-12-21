Abandoned emaciated dog found on Thanksgiving in Portsmouth has a new home!

Gravy, one of the emaciated dogs found by Portsmouth Police on Thanksgiving has a new home, according to the Potter League.

“Friends, we have some VERY exciting news to share! We are happy to report that our girl, Gravy, has found herself in her foster-to-adopt home! Our vet staff will keep monitoring her for the next month or so while she settles in and continues to gain weight and recover, but we are over the moon excited for her,” The Potter League said on Facebook.