Alec Baldwin Shoots Two, Kills One In Tragic New Mexico Movie Set Mishap

Academy Award nominated actor Alec Baldwin shot two Thursday, killing one in a tragic movie set accident. Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and injured a director when a prop gun discharged at the New Mexico movie set of the film “Rust,” according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office..

Director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, was transported to the hospital via helicopter and pronounced dead by medical personnel at University of New Mexico Hospital.

The film’s director, 48-year-old director Joel Souza, was transported to Christus St. Vincent’s Regional Medical Center by ambulance where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries and his condition is not known at this time.

Apparently Baldwin was filming a scene that required him to shoot a prop gun with blanks when the mishap occurred. When Baldwin pulled the trigger, either shrapnel or an actual bullet fired striking both victims, killing Hutchins.

Statement from the Santa Fe County Sherriff’s Office

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set of the western “Rust”, October 21, 2021, when an 911 caller reported a shooting on the set. The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor. Ms. Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Mr. Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation remains active according to police.

Baldwin posted from the movie set on Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta)

This story will be updated.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!