Anchors Aweigh! U.S. Naval War College Celebrates 140th Anniversary

The U.S. Naval War College is set to celebrate its 140th anniversary on Friday with a ceremony at Naval Station Newport that promises to be nothing short of monumental. More than 300 guests are expected to attend both in-person and virtually, including past college presidents, alumni, and a global assembly of international military brass. Among those joining the historic festivities: Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Congressman Gabe Amo.

In 1884, this iconic institution first opened its doors, and 140 years later, it’s still as sharp as a Navy dagger. What started as a quiet academic retreat has since become the beating heart of the Navy’s strategic brainpower. The Naval War College has shaped the tactics that have guided America’s fleet through the stormy waters of two World Wars, the Cold War, and the ever-changing seas of modern combat.

But the college isn’t just a training ground for U.S. sailors—it’s an international hub, where military leaders from around the world come to learn the art of war. Step into Luce Hall, and you can almost hear the echoes of Alfred Thayer Mahan, the naval mastermind who wrote the book on U.S. maritime supremacy.

For Newport, the Naval War College is more than just another federal institution. It’s a proud part of the city’s soul, pumping millions of dollars into the local economy and elevating Newport’s global profile.

As the college celebrates 140 years of world-class education and military innovation, it’s clear that it’s more than a relic of the past—it’s the guiding star for the Navy’s future. Anchors aweigh!

