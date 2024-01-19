Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus to host virtual conversation on climate change with Senator Whitehouse

In an effort to address climate and environmental concerns, Rep. Lauren H. Carson and Rep. Terri Cortvriend will host a virtual Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus conversation featuring U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.

The Zoom forum is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 4, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. While open to the public, pre-registration is required for access, and interested individuals can register [here](registration link).

This event offers a platform for the public to stay informed about the latest environmental developments in Washington. Participants will also have the opportunity to pose questions to Senator Whitehouse, a prominent advocate for climate initiatives in the Senate. Questions can be submitted in advance through the registration form or via email to Aquidneckclimate@gmail.com.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Senator Whitehouse has engaged with the Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus in this informative forum.

The Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus, initiated by Representatives Cortvriend and Carson, serves as a community group advocating for the importance of addressing and adapting to the Earth’s changing climate.

