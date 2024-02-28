Arson Investigation Underway After Overnight Fire At Carey Mansion

Authorities have opened a criminal investigation after an overnight fire at Carey Mansion on Ruggles Avenue.

At just after midnight Wednesday, the Newport Fire Department responded to the fire where crews encountered fire in multiple locations in the basement of the building, which can be indicative of an arson fire.

The Newport investigation team, the state’s Fire Marshal’s office, as well as the Newport and State police are investigating.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

This story is developing, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

UPDATE: Newport Police have made an arrest.

