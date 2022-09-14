ART BUZZ: CALL FOR EXHIBITION / CURATORIAL PROPOSALS

By Emily Randolph

The gallery space at the Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) has become one of the most exciting places to experience art and design in southern Rhode Island. Because of its large size and high ceiling height, the space is unique and lends itself to a variety of exhibits.

The JAC is currently seeking exhibition and/or curatorial proposals for the gallery space for 2024 and beyond. Deadline is October 1st, 2022.

The goals and criteria of exhibitions at the JAC are:

To provide a platform for innovative approaches to curatorial, artistic and/or art historical concerns and/or

To empower emerging and mid-career artists, or curators, by providing an incubator for their ideas and explorations.

Your proposals should include the following:

A description of the exhibition, including its objective and why it should be shown at the Jamestown Arts Center.

Artist’s or curator’s statement(s), and/or other support material, reviews, résumés, exhibition history, etc.

A selection of high-quality digital images of the artwork to be shown, with titles, dimensions, and dates can be emailed, sent via Dropbox or WeTransfer.

Please see their website for detailed submission guidelines. Deadline is October 1, 2022. Applicants will be notified by January 10, 2023.

