Governor Dan McKee wins Democratic Primary with razor thin victory over Helena Buonanno Foulkes

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee escaped the Democratic Primary with a razor thin victory over former CVS executive Helena Buonanno Foulkes by a margin of 32.8% to 30.1%

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, whose campaign imploded in the final few weeks, came in third with 26.1% of the vote.

McKee will face Republican Ashley Kalus, who has lived in Rhode Island for less than a year, in the November General Election.

this story will be updated

