ART BUZZ: JAC HOSTS WORKING ARTISTS RESIDENCY

By Emily Randolph

The Jamestown Arts Center is hosting a “Working Artists Residency” from August 22 – 26, 2022, with a closing exhibition on Friday, August 26th, 6:00 – 8:00PM. Come see the culmination of all their work during the one night viewing. Hear from the artists and Residency Director and artist Kevin Gilmore.

Artists include:

Lydia Biddle Cotter

Wooley Dutton

Sue Enos

Kevin Gilmore

Theresa Girard

Marjorie Jensen

Nancy Junkin

Dodi Mahoney

Sallie Strand

Jamestown Art Center

18 Valley St.

Jamestown, RI 02835

Tel: 401.560.0979

