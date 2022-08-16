ART BUZZ: JAC HOSTS WORKING ARTISTS RESIDENCY

The Jamestown Arts Center is hosting a “Working Artists Residency” from August 22 – 26, 2022, with a closing exhibition on Friday, August 26th, 6:00 – 8:00PM. Come see the culmination of all their work during the one night viewing. Hear from the artists and Residency Director and artist Kevin Gilmore.
Artists include:
Lydia Biddle Cotter
Wooley Dutton
Sue Enos
Kevin Gilmore
Theresa Girard
Marjorie Jensen
Nancy Junkin
Dodi Mahoney
Sallie Strand
Jamestown Art Center
18 Valley St.
Jamestown, RI 02835
Tel: 401.560.0979
