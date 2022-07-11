ART BUZZ: Torin Richards Brings “Color Buzz” Trunk Show To Newport

By Emily Randolph

Providence jeweler Torin Richards is in Newport this Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 4- 7pm with trunk show, “Color Buzz,” at Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design. “Torin’s colorful and beautifully made jewelry is an obsession-worthy breath of fresh air. I can’t get enough of it!” says gallery owner Jessica Hagen.

Richards’ “wearable rainbow landscapes” are made with vintage glass beads from around the world, along with sterling silver and gold elements. She credits her start in costume jewelry design with the freedom of expression she has, today. Working from her home studio in Providence, she creates unique pieces with a youthful spirit that are inspired by rainbows, ocean, birds, hands and symbols of hope, strength and light.

“I’m excited to pop up with Jessica Hagen Fine Art,” says Richards. “I love this small yet mighty jewel of a gallery and Jessica Hagen’s incredible energy and passion for her artists and artworks.” Come meet the artist and delight in her work and happy spirit.

Torin Richards ‘Color Buzz’ Trunk Show

Thursday, July 14, 2022

4:00 -7:00PM

Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design

9a Bridge Street

Newport, RI 02840

401.835.7682

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!