ART BUZZ: Torin Richards Delivered “Color Buzz”

By Emily Randolph

Thursday night, Providence jeweler Torin Richards delivered all the joy of summer in her trunk show, “Color Buzz,” at Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design. The color spectrum of beaded pieces was a feast for the eyes. Luckily, if you missed the event, there will still be an assortment this weekend while supplies last (and they were going quickly last night). Furthermore, Hagen carries Richards’ line all through the year.

Richards’ “wearable rainbow landscapes” are made with vintage glass beads from around the world, along with sterling silver and gold elements. She credits her start in costume jewelry design with the freedom of expression she has, today. Working from her home studio in Providence, she creates unique pieces with a youthful spirit that are inspired by rainbows, ocean, birds, hands and symbols of hope, strength and light.

Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design

9a Bridge Street

Newport, RI 02840

401.835.7682

